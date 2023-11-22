Tyler Perry's Sistas

Hanging in the Balance

Season 7 E 5 • 01/31/2024

Maurice explores a new romantic interest, Danni addresses a past trauma in counseling, Sabrina feels the pressure at work and Gary contemplates a violent method to get what he wants.

S6 • E17
Tyler Perry's Sistas
Taste of Freedom

Danni navigates an awkward moment with Preston and Tony, Zac is relieved by Karen's recent change of heart, and Andi, Danni and Sabrina's triple date at Jordan's takes an unexpected turn.
11/22/2023
Full Ep
42:32
S6 • E18
Tyler Perry's Sistas
From the Blindside

Andi is caught off guard when Gary brings his fiancé to Jordan's dinner party, Calvin helps Maurice find a nice guy, and Fatima reveals a detail from her past to Zac.
11/29/2023
Full Ep
42:10
S6 • E19
Tyler Perry's Sistas
Dear Karma

Andi dwells on her past with Gary, Zac and Fatima receive disturbing news about his son, and Maurice's attention is drawn to a new and charming man.
12/06/2023
Full Ep
42:10
S6 • E20
Tyler Perry's Sistas
The Last Laugh

Preston confronts Danni about her lack of commitment and his suspicions, Andi deals with complicated feelings following revelations about Gary, and Karen entertains a new opportunity.
12/13/2023
Full Ep
42:29
S6 • E21
Tyler Perry's Sistas
Lose to Win

Sabrina's good news at work has a negative effect on Maurice, Hayden confronts Fatima, Zac's legal battle for custody of his son hits a snag, and Karen makes a life-altering decision.
12/20/2023
Full Ep
41:33
S6 • E22
Tyler Perry's Sistas
Beautiful Lies

Andi and Penelope team up to confront Gary for his many lies, Sabrina worries about Danni's reaction to Preston's big news, and Zac and Fatima take drastic action to get custody of Michael.
12/27/2023
Full Ep
42:28

S7 • E1
Tyler Perry's Sistas
New Beginnings

Danni dismisses Tony's concern about her nightmares, Andi hosts an awkward dinner party, Sabrina gets surprising news about Calvin, and Zac feels helpless as his son's custody case drags on.
01/03/2024
Full Ep
42:25
S7 • E2
Tyler Perry's Sistas
Drunk in Love

Karen stresses over financing her new salon, Fatima gets Danni to reconsider therapy at the ladies' boozy brunch, Sabrina and Rich don't see eye-to-eye, and Gary gets a wake-up call at work.
01/10/2024
Full Ep
42:30
S7 • E3
Tyler Perry's Sistas
Grand Openings and Closings

Karen's salon opening hits a snag, Danni has her first therapy session, Sabrina tries to move past her drunken comments to Rich, and Andi's ties to Gary expose her to scrutiny at work.
01/17/2024
Full Ep
41:50
S7 • E4
Tyler Perry's Sistas
Death Becomes Them

Andi and Sabrina both find themselves competing with workplace rivals, Danni is torn between her friendships with Karen and Fatima, and Penelope makes a shocking discovery about Gary.
01/24/2024
Full Ep
42:29
Full Ep
42:29
S7 • E6
Tyler Perry's Sistas
Pretty Hurts

The ladies talk about their lives in their thirties at Sabrina's birthday brunch, Fatima keeps a secret from Zac, Gary tests the waters with Tamara, and Pam has a new business venture.
02/07/2024
Full Ep
42:29
S7 • E7
Tyler Perry's Sistas
It's Giving Scandal

A damaging story about Jordan's past not only impacts his campaign but also his relationship with Andi, and Karen decides to proceed with an amniocentesis to prove the baby is Zac's.
02/14/2024
