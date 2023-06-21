Tyler Perry's Sistas
Something New
Season 6 E 14 • 11/01/2023
Andi, Sabrina and Danni go on suspiciously perfect dream dates that end with surprises, and Fatima and Zac make a snap decision to protect Michael.
More
S6 • E4Tyler Perry's SistasFace the Fire
The group rushes to the scene of the fire at Karen's salon, and Fatima feels abandoned by Zac's emotional reaction to the news.
06/21/2023
S6 • E5Tyler Perry's SistasBetter Safe Than Sorry
Karen keeps her friends in suspense about the identity of her baby's father, Calvin gives Maurice unwelcomed romantic advice, and a disinhibited Andi tells Gary how she really feels.
06/28/2023
S6 • E6Tyler Perry's SistasMending Fences
Danni wakes up to a surprise, Hayden confides in Gary about an impulsive act, Sabrina and Maurice learn what's at stake, and Fatima is suspicious about Zac's kindness toward Karen.
07/05/2023
S6 • E7Tyler Perry's SistasOrdinary Pain
After catching Zac in a compromising position, Fatima doubts their relationship, Hayden debates annulling his marriage, Maurice plots to avoid prison, and Sabrina tries to reason with Que.
07/12/2023
S6 • E8Tyler Perry's SistasUneven Playing Field
Andi and Gary don't see eye-to-eye about their encounter, Karen refuses to accept Zac's gentle rejection, Danni and Preston take a step forward, and Fatima reconsiders her decision.
07/19/2023
S6 • E9Tyler Perry's SistasTrue Colors
Fatima confronts Karen, Hayden has a hard talk with Tamara, Danni questions Preston's lack of attention, Gary sees a new side of Andi, and Maurice devises a plan to clear Sabrina's name.
07/26/2023
S6 • E10Tyler Perry's SistasThe Aftermath
Maurice protects a friend during a police interrogation, Calvin visits Sabrina, Danni's night with Preston gets derailed by marijuana-induced paranoia, and Andi offers Fatima advice.
08/02/2023
S6 • E11Tyler Perry's SistasNo Turning Back
Sabrina and Calvin call in help for Maurice, who is determined to turn himself in, Andi intercepts troubling news about Zac, and tensions between Karen and Fatima hit a boiling point.
08/09/2023
S6 • E12Tyler Perry's SistasDaydreams
Andi fears for Karen as her erratic behavior worsens, Gary sternly warns Hayden about Tamara's motives, and Sabrina learns Bayo's financial help has major strings attached.
10/18/2023
S6 • E13Tyler Perry's SistasTruth Is
Sabrina refuses Bayo's demands, Karen's friends confront her about the realities of her pregnancy, Que's lies catch up to him, and Zac takes drastic action to protect his son.
10/25/2023
