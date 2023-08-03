Tyler Perry's Sistas
Uneven Playing Field
Season 6 E 8 • 07/19/2023
Andi and Gary don't see eye-to-eye about their encounter, Karen refuses to accept Zac's gentle rejection, Danni and Preston take a step forward, and Fatima reconsiders her decision.
S5 • E21 Tyler Perry's Sistas A Vicious Cycle
Danni warns Preston and Que, Maurice encounters a devastating surprise when Sabrina and Calvin bring him home from prison, Karen sees a shocking side of Aaron, and Zac questions Fatima.
03/08/2023
S5 • E22 Tyler Perry's Sistas Too Little, Too Late
Fatima teaches Zac a lesson, Sabrina calls in backup after learning Danni's Hot Girl Summer went too far, and Maurice's decision to confront Que leads to dangerous consequences.
03/15/2023
S5 • E23 Tyler Perry's Sistas Sistas 100th Episode Celebration
Host Heather B. and the cast celebrate the 100th episode, chatting about Sistas's success, evolving friendships, love triangles, fan feedback and one actor's vital behind-the-scenes role.
03/17/2023
S6 • E1 Tyler Perry's Sistas Straight, No Chaser
Maurice copes with the aftermath of his violent confrontation with Que, the ladies rally around a tipsy Danni after she runs into Preston and his fiancée, and Aaron comes clean to Karen.
05/31/2023
S6 • E2 Tyler Perry's Sistas Full Circle Moments
Preston protects Danni from an unwelcome visitor at her apartment, Sabrina and Calvin try to reason with a vengeful Maurice, Zac makes plans to meet his son, and Aaron tries to reach Karen.
06/07/2023
S6 • E3 Tyler Perry's Sistas Fanning the Flames
Aaron and Pam fear the worst after Karen's salon goes up in flames, Zac and Fatima work on a plan to protect Michael, and Maurice confronts Que after learning he and Sabrina have been framed.
06/14/2023
S6 • E4 Tyler Perry's Sistas Face the Fire
The group rushes to the scene of the fire at Karen's salon, and Fatima feels abandoned by Zac's emotional reaction to the news.
06/21/2023
S6 • E5 Tyler Perry's Sistas Better Safe Than Sorry
Karen keeps her friends in suspense about the identity of her baby's father, Calvin gives Maurice unwelcomed romantic advice, and a disinhibited Andi tells Gary how she really feels.
06/28/2023
S6 • E6 Tyler Perry's Sistas Mending Fences
Danni wakes up to a surprise, Hayden confides in Gary about an impulsive act, Sabrina and Maurice learn what's at stake, and Fatima is suspicious about Zac's kindness toward Karen.
07/05/2023
S6 • E7 Tyler Perry's Sistas Ordinary Pain
After catching Zac in a compromising position, Fatima doubts their relationship, Hayden debates annulling his marriage, Maurice plots to avoid prison, and Sabrina tries to reason with Que.
07/12/2023
S6 • E8 Tyler Perry's Sistas Uneven Playing Field
Andi and Gary don't see eye-to-eye about their encounter, Karen refuses to accept Zac's gentle rejection, Danni and Preston take a step forward, and Fatima reconsiders her decision.
07/19/2023
S6 • E9 Tyler Perry's Sistas True Colors
Fatima confronts Karen, Hayden has a hard talk with Tamara, Danni questions Preston's lack of attention, Gary sees a new side of Andi, and Maurice devises a plan to clear Sabrina's name.
07/26/2023
S6 • E10 Tyler Perry's Sistas The Aftermath
Maurice protects a friend during a police interrogation, Calvin visits Sabrina, Danni's night with Preston gets derailed by marijuana-induced paranoia, and Andi offers Fatima advice.
08/02/2023
