Celebrity Squares

The Starstruck Event Producer vs. The Snacking Bey Fan

Season 1 E 1 • 01/31/2024

The Starstruck Event Producer takes on The Snacking Bey Fan, center square Babyface leads a group of stars, NeNe Leakes shoots her shot, and the squares debate Michael Jackson versus Prince.

Full Ep
20:59

S1 • E1
01/31/2024
Full Ep
20:59
S1 • E2
Celebrity Squares
The Tyler Perry Edition

Center square Eva Marcille commands a talented group of stars from the Tyler Perry universe, including Christian Keyes, Crystal Hayslett, Devale Ellis, KJ Smith and Brian Jordan Jr.
02/07/2024
Full Ep
20:59
S1 • E3
Celebrity Squares
HBCU Edition

Deon Cole takes center square for an HBCU showdown as Virginia State battles Tennessee State, Kym Whitley summons her sorors and the HU alums debate the merits of Howard versus Hampton.
02/14/2024
