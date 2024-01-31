Celebrity Squares
The Starstruck Event Producer vs. The Snacking Bey Fan
Season 1 E 1 • 01/31/2024
The Starstruck Event Producer takes on The Snacking Bey Fan, center square Babyface leads a group of stars, NeNe Leakes shoots her shot, and the squares debate Michael Jackson versus Prince.

S1 • E2Celebrity SquaresThe Tyler Perry Edition
Center square Eva Marcille commands a talented group of stars from the Tyler Perry universe, including Christian Keyes, Crystal Hayslett, Devale Ellis, KJ Smith and Brian Jordan Jr.
02/07/2024
