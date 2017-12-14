The Gift Cardi B Got Offset For His 26th Birthday Will Drop Your Jaw

Before the two officially ring their wedding bells, Cardi returned the favor on Wednesday night (December 13) by whipping him up with a brand new Rolls-Royce Wraith for his 26th birthday.

Two of hip-hop’s favorite lovebirds of 2017, Cardi B and Offset , have been going strong all year, especially after the Migos member popped the question to Cardi with a ritzy, 8-carat engagement ring.

Offset celebrated his new year of life at his own “Set Gala” event in L.A with friends and family in tow. He kept his bloody-move making fiancé, Cardi, who hosted the birthday celebration, on his arm for the greater part of the night, as his Migos family and industry counterparts gifted him with more bling to add to his icy collection.

When the “Bodak Yellow” femcee brought her man outside to introduce him to his most lavish gift of the night, however, he was ecstatic. Several clips from the evening show him entering his new whip, and showering his generous lady with kisses for the surprise present as he’s surrounded by his party’s attendees. Other industry friends helping Offset bring in his 26th at the Set Gala included Pharrell, 21 Savage, Teyana Taylor, Big Sean and Rae Sremmurd.

Put that thing in sport, Bardi!

See how Cardi flexed Offset behind the wheel in the clips below.