Here's How Kendrick Lamar Is Getting Donald Trump To Come To His Concert

Here's What Happened When Diddy Saw A Woman Passed Out Drunk At His New Year's Eve Party
A bystander captured it all on video.
Kendrick Lamar has garnered quite the diverse fanbase. Over the course of the past year, the TDE artist has attracted fans from all different walks of life — whether they’re Black, white, rich, poor, American or another nationality — to his concert and tour shows. But his latest attendee might be the most shocking of them all. According to a new report from USA Today, Donald Trump will be heading to a K. Dot concert this Jan. 2018, and you’ll never guess how this came to be.
Trump and his wife, Melania, are reportedly expected to attend the Georgia vs. Alabama CFP National Championship in Atlanta, according to USA Today, which cites two White House insiders. While that doesn’t sound so interesting, it just so happens that Kendrick is set to perform during the game’s halftime show.
While the “HUMBLE.” artist has remained fairly mum regarding his thoughts on the president, he said in an interview with i-D in Oct. 2017 that he is “baffled” by many of 45’s decision. “It is something that completely disregards our moral compass,” he said. “It's just building up the fire in me. It builds the fire for me to keep pushing as hard as I want to push." Lamar’s performance will actually be taking place next to the stadium, though we're sure the fire will be felt from next door. Twitter is definitely excited.
Trump has never outwardly made any comments towards the DAMN. rapper. But fans probably shouldn’t expect the two to have a pow-wow after the game.
We'll see if Kendrick is actually up for talking about it at the championship, which is on Jan. 8.
(Photo: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)
A bystander captured it all on video.
Did she ring in 2018 on a more positive note?
COMMENTS