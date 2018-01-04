Here's How Kendrick Lamar Is Getting Donald Trump To Come To His Concert

Kendrick Lamar has garnered quite the diverse fanbase. Over the course of the past year, the TDE artist has attracted fans from all different walks of life — whether they’re Black, white, rich, poor, American or another nationality — to his concert and tour shows. But his latest attendee might be the most shocking of them all. According to a new report from USA Today, Donald Trump will be heading to a K. Dot concert this Jan. 2018, and you’ll never guess how this came to be.

Trump and his wife, Melania, are reportedly expected to attend the Georgia vs. Alabama CFP National Championship in Atlanta, according to USA Today, which cites two White House insiders. While that doesn’t sound so interesting, it just so happens that Kendrick is set to perform during the game’s halftime show.