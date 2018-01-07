Trina Sets A Thirst Trap For The Ages But Then Announces That She’s ‘Taken’

These cakes are for one man only.

Trina has always lived up to her moniker of being the baddest b***h in hip-hop.

Well still, at age 39, the Miami legend remains as bad as even and decided to flaunt her infamous backside on Instagram to remind anyone who may have forgotten.

In case you were too busy staring at uh, her, uh phyzique, you might have missed the caption of the post.

That's right.

According to her, she's taken.

We're not sure who the mystery (and lucky) man is yet, but since making the post, and before, she's posted the same image of diamonds with the caption "The One," accompanied by a diamond emoji.

Hopefully we'll know soon who put a ring on the baddest b***h.

