LOL: Snoop Dogg Is Fed Up With People Sending Him Photos of Sex Dolls

While many of the adult fetish toys have been lauded for their realistic features, Snoop Dogg is clearly not a fan.

Unless you've been living under a rock, sex robots have certainly invaded your social feeds at some point or another over the past week.

Apparently, the rap vet has been receiving unsolicited photos of the sexually enhanced dolls and he's had enough. It's gotten so out of hand that Snoop had to air out his grievances on social media. Taking to Instagram on Saturday (Jan. 20), he posted a video addressing the continual trolling.

"If another n***a send me a picture of one of these motherf**king blow-up dolls," he said, smiling through the fact that he even needed to address this. "I don't give a f**k about how sexy you think the b*tch look. That's a f**king doll, n***a."

The Doggystyle rapper also offered some solid advice for anyone considering joining the artificial intelligence wave. "Knock it off and get you a real bonafide breathing b***h," he concluded the brief clip.

Take a look at the hilarious clip below.