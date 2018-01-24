Here's Everything You Should Know About The Rumored Beyoncé And Jay-Z Joint Tour

Fans Will Not Be Happy About This Male R&B Singer Calling Out Beyoncé, SZA And Cardi B
"Stop using that f**king pain to make it OK to say some bullsh** on your record and get nominated for a Grammy..."
The rumor mill is really churning this week.
You may want to start saving your coins now, because a new report suggests Jay-Z and Beyoncé are gearing up for a joint world tour. Hot 97 first reported on the rumor on Jan. 24.
According to Laura Stylez of Ebro in the Morning, The Carters have been secretly plotting their world tour domination for some time now. “So, this a rumor. I have my sources, OK. So, don’t ask me any questions,” Stylez stated on the air. “And again, it’s a rumor. I heard, that somebody told, that somebody told me, that somebody told me that The Carters – Jay-Z and Beyoncé – might (this is a might) be announcing a tour very soon. I’m talking maybe All-Star weekend.”
The morning show hosts chimed in with excitement and astonishment. “Wow,” they said collectively. Ebro later referenced a line in Jay and Bey’s collaborative track “Family Feud.” “Nobody wins when the family tours separately… Maybe the family wins more,” he said.
While this report has not been confirmed, it does make sense if the two were to head on the road together. During an interview with The New York Times in Nov. 2017, Hov revealed that he and his partner in crime were working on a joint album together before Beyoncé decided to release her solo album Lemonade first. Queen Bey was also featured on Jay’s recent album.
If the rumors are true, this will be the couple’s second joint tour. The two previously hosted their On The Run Tour from June 2014 to Sept. 2014. The tour reportedly grossed over $100 million in ticket sales.
Hold up!— HOT 97 (@HOT97) January 24, 2018
Jay-Z & Beyoncé to announce new tour on All-Star weekend? 👀👀
That’s the word! @LAURASTYLEZ #FlashingLights#EbrointheMorning
Listen Live: https://t.co/ME7lWzO63I pic.twitter.com/QLphEC2Zqu
(Photo: Larry Busacca/PW/WireImage for Parkwood Entertainment)
"Stop using that f**king pain to make it OK to say some bullsh** on your record and get nominated for a Grammy..."
The Bronx femcee claims she checked her fiancé amid the backlash.
COMMENTS