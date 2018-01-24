Here's Everything You Should Know About The Rumored Beyoncé And Jay-Z Joint Tour

The rumor mill is really churning this week.

You may want to start saving your coins now, because a new report suggests Jay-Z and Beyoncé are gearing up for a joint world tour. Hot 97 first reported on the rumor on Jan. 24.

According to Laura Stylez of Ebro in the Morning, The Carters have been secretly plotting their world tour domination for some time now. “So, this a rumor. I have my sources, OK. So, don’t ask me any questions,” Stylez stated on the air. “And again, it’s a rumor. I heard, that somebody told, that somebody told me, that somebody told me that The Carters – Jay-Z and Beyoncé – might (this is a might) be announcing a tour very soon. I’m talking maybe All-Star weekend.”