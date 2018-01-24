Here's Everything You Should Know About The Rumored Beyoncé And Jay-Z Joint Tour

Here's Everything You Should Know About The Rumored Beyoncé And Jay-Z Joint Tour

Rumor has it you may want to start saving your coins.

Published 2 hours ago

The rumor mill is really churning this week.

You may want to start saving your coins now, because a new report suggests Jay-Z and Beyoncé are gearing up for a joint world tour. Hot 97 first reported on the rumor on Jan. 24.

According to Laura Stylez of Ebro in the Morning, The Carters have been secretly plotting their world tour domination for some time now. “So, this a rumor. I have my sources, OK. So, don’t ask me any questions,” Stylez stated on the air. “And again, it’s a rumor. I heard, that somebody told, that somebody told me, that somebody told me that The Carters – Jay-Z and Beyoncé – might (this is a might) be announcing a tour very soon. I’m talking maybe All-Star weekend.”

The morning show hosts chimed in with excitement and astonishment. “Wow,” they said collectively. Ebro later referenced a line in Jay and Bey’s collaborative track “Family Feud.” “Nobody wins when the family tours separately… Maybe the family wins more,” he said.

While this report has not been confirmed, it does make sense if the two were to head on the road together. During an interview with The New York Times in Nov. 2017, Hov revealed that he and his partner in crime were working on a joint album together before Beyoncé decided to release her solo album Lemonade first. Queen Bey was also featured on Jay’s recent album.

If the rumors are true, this will be the couple’s second joint tour. The two previously hosted their On The Run Tour from June 2014 to Sept. 2014. The tour reportedly grossed over $100 million in ticket sales. 

Written by Jessica McKinney

(Photo: Larry Busacca/PW/WireImage for Parkwood Entertainment)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN MUSIC

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in music