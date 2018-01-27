A Court Clerk Asked Meek Mill For Something Totally Inappropriate During His Probation Hearing

TMZ reports that the clerk of the courthouse where Meek Mill was sentenced to prison had slipped him a highly inappropriate note during the hearing, and they have receipts.

It seems as a boundaries are a thing of the past for some people.

According to the site, the clerk, identified as Wanda Chavarria, asked the MMG rapper, in the note, for money for her son's college tuition.

TMZ obtained the original note which was addressed to Mr. Williams (Meek's real name is Robert Rihmeek Williams) during his probation violation hearing. Chavarria, who started the note by hoping the rapper doesn't take offense to her request, explained that she had "bad credit," making it difficult for her to obtain enough money to cover her son's tuition for his final semester at Virginia Commonwealth University.

"This will probably be my son's last semester at VCU if the tuition isn't paid for this year and unfortunately with my bad credit, I am unable to secure a loan or cosign a loan for my son," she wrote. "Anything you can do is very much appreciated."

She made sure to add that "every little helps — please donate what you can to keep him attending VCU."

The real kicker, however, comes in Chavarria's confession to slipping the note to the rapper. She said the judge had no idea of her action and she assumed that since Meek is from Philadelphia like she is, he would be willing to help her out. While Meek, of course, did not fulfil her request, Chavarria's son still managed to remain enrolled.