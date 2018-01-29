LOL: Blue Ivy Clearly Had Zero Chill This Year At The Grammys

During the prestigious awards ceremony on Sunday night (Jan. 28), the 6-year-old was nestled between her iconic parents when she was spotted making a notion that has now become a thing of internet gold. Following a rousing speech from Camila Cabello, to which both Jay-Z and Beyonce applauded, Blue can be seen calmly turning to her mother and instructing her to cease applauding. She then turned to her father and requested the same. Surprisingly enough, they didn't even question her but rather followed her lead. As we all should, to be honest.

The internet reacted as it generally does when this kind of thing goes down, and it did not disappoint with its reactions, assumptions, and retellings of what Queen Blue would want her parents, and the general population, to do.