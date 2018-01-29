LOL: Blue Ivy Clearly Had Zero Chill This Year At The Grammys

Fans Will Not Be Happy About This Male R&B Singer Calling Out Beyoncé, SZA And Cardi B
"Stop using that f**king pain to make it OK to say some bullsh** on your record and get nominated for a Grammy..."
While the chatter surrounding the Grammys may finally be settling, one moment is still very much worth talking about: Blue Ivy's no-nonsense attitude.
During the prestigious awards ceremony on Sunday night (Jan. 28), the 6-year-old was nestled between her iconic parents when she was spotted making a notion that has now become a thing of internet gold. Following a rousing speech from Camila Cabello, to which both Jay-Z and Beyonce applauded, Blue can be seen calmly turning to her mother and instructing her to cease applauding. She then turned to her father and requested the same. Surprisingly enough, they didn't even question her but rather followed her lead. As we all should, to be honest.
The internet reacted as it generally does when this kind of thing goes down, and it did not disappoint with its reactions, assumptions, and retellings of what Queen Blue would want her parents, and the general population, to do.
"We're not clapping right now, fam"pic.twitter.com/WcsQHeOoAA— CJ Fogler (@cjzero)
why isnt there a cam trained on blue the WHOLE time— Jenna Wortham (@jennydeluxe) January 29, 2018
But perhaps what really made the icing on the cake was Blue's continued reckless abandonment of any chill whatsoever. Take a look at even more hilarious moments courtesy of the oldest Carter heir, below.
“nah don’t lean on me, I heard the album” pic.twitter.com/uLPZugftE4— . (@ktgonkt) January 29, 2018
Blue Ivy clutched her purse because she know sis is known for stealing. pic.twitter.com/u1Dohu6tOD— Thee Supreme (@RemySalemRose) January 29, 2018
So you didn't win anything, nor did you perform. Why am I here? I have spin class in the morning. #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/WW7Dv9nicM— Blue Ivy (@Bluezblackbook) January 29, 2018
(Photo: Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS)
"Stop using that f**king pain to make it OK to say some bullsh** on your record and get nominated for a Grammy..."
The Bronx femcee claims she checked her fiancé amid the backlash.
COMMENTS