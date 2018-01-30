Someone Accused Cardi B Of Doing This To Children At The Grammys And She Went Savage Mode

After a meme from an unnamed user circulated accusing Cardi of snubbing children from the Make-A-Wish foundation at the 2018 Grammy Awards, she just reminded everyone of that the Bronx way.

If you haven’t learned by now, Bronx breakout femcee Cardi B is not one to be reckoned with and she doesn’t have a problem letting any social media troll know it .

The shady meme suggests that Cardi isn’t the regular, degular girl from the Bronx that her loyal Bardi Gang has come to know and love.

“Cardi B looked at, ignored & walked past the Make-A-Wish foundation kids there to meet the Grammy nominees & only came back when forced by her publicist to take a quick picture,” the meme reads. “All of the other stars took time to meet & hug each kid. Not all your favs are as they seem.”

Cardi, who is thoroughly active on her social media accounts, reposted the message exposing the user’s fabrications and explaining what really happened.

“When white People got nothing to talk about,” she said. “I keep seeing this s**t.”

She said that she wasn’t able to speak to, let alone approach, many outlets present at the Grammys because she was running behind schedule for pre-check on her performance. And actually, Cardi added, she did greet and take a photo, despite the meme’s accusations. Her next warning went for anyone else attempting to spread lies about her on the internet.

“IM NOT THAT INDUSTRY B***H YOU WANNA TRY,” she wrote in the caption. “I will violate you and in real life as well don’t make me catch your a** again. I will crush your s**t.”

Presumably, Cardi didn’t want to spend any more energy on the meme, as it’s since been deleted from her Instagram. We’re sure whoever’s behind the rumor got the message, anyway.

See her address the fake news in the post below.