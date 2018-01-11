Cardi B Has Had Enough Of Her Social Media Critics: 'How Y'all Square A** Gon Talk Sh*t About Me?'

Cardi B has made a fruitful career off her social media antics. But for many artists, platforms like Instagram and Twitter can be both a gift and a curse.

During a recent sit down with Beats 1 host Julie Adenuga, the burgeoning rapper was asked about the downside of social media and how she grapples with not-so-constructive criticism whenever it rears its ugly head. "A lot of these celebrities do search they name on Twitter," Cardi begins. "A lot of them do see they comments. All of them. They really do."

"I feel like, they don't respond because it's like the celebrity thing to do," she continued. "It's like you're too cool. I'm not too cool to tell y'all motherf*ckin' a** something. How y'all square a** gone tell me sh*t about me?"

Most recently, the "Bodak Yellow" rapper has been receiving a lot of flack regarding her highly-publicized relationship with Migos-frontman Offset as well as her history making emergence onto the rap scene. "If you know my struggle, this is not easy." Cardi added. "My career was not given to me."

Elsewhere in the interview, Cardi addresses rampant pregnancy rumors, overcoming her insecurities, and her highly-anticipated debut album. "I can't talk about certain things that I've been through because I'll go to jail," she says candidly of her forthcoming project.

Take a look at Cardi's full remarks on her critics below at the 5:15 mark.