The Game Has Thoughts On Fabolous' Domestic Violence Case...

The public is also continuing to weigh in on the situation, but more aggressively after video footage recently surfaced of the couple’s domestic dispute related to the case. Compton rap star Game believes there’s a larger implication of Fab’s controversy that everyone is missing, though.

Game brought his thoughts to the Instagram comments section of The Shade Room, who posted news that Fab may see three to five years behind bars in the latest update surrounding the case. He began by sharing his point about the downfall of black families and condemning those who celebrate it.

“Another black family torn apart over social media…,” he said. “& look at everyone so happy to see them in shambles. Forget how this all plays out for their two young boys going forward or their daughter whose father figure was just plucked from the family picture by culture vultures.”

Game added that he feels the internet has a hand in skewing “people’s sense of reality,” and further believes that everyone has skeletons in their closet. After TSR revealed his comment in a follow-up post, the reactions filled up quickly in his Instagram notifications, and he trekked back to let it be known that he was not defending any wrongdoing.

“I never said the physical abuse was okay & as expected 9-% of the comments missed my point which was totally about the welfare of their children & our actions as ‘Gasoline on an already burning fire’…...,” he wrote. He observed a similar reaction to Blac Chyna’s recent controversy where the mother of two was rumored to possibly lose custody of her infant daughter, Dream, following her involvement in an amusement park fight when a woman touched baby Dream’s hand.

“Keep allowing social media to breakdown black families…” he continued. “I was just sharing my opinion…as you were.”

How do you think Game’s point will hold up in the court of public opinion this time?

Read his initial response and clarification below.