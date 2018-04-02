New Details Emerge In Fabolous’ Alleged Domestic Violence Case

Fans weighed in on the video footage, which shows a man attempting to hold Fab back as he advances at Emily in one direction and her father in another, but there is one unsettling reported detail about the video that may have slipped through the cracks.

Over the weekend, Brooklyn rap star Fabolous’ domestic violence case reached a disquieting height when video footage of himself, the mother of his children, Emily B , and her father in the middle of a tumultuous dispute surfaced.

According to TMZ, Fab, Emily and her father were in the driveway of the couple’s Englewood, New Jersey, home as the Loso’s Way rapper is seen yelling at her and her dad. As he argues with her father, Fab holds up what the site describes as a “sharp object,” and from closer inspection of the video, gossip site Fameolous reports it was a knife.

The video is apparently the smoking gun that initially led Fabolous to turn himself in on domestic violence charges. TMZ adds that the charges included aggravated assault and making a terroristic threat, which can be heard in the video when Fab threatens to shoot them. In the video, there are also children crying in the background, presumably one of the couple’s two sons. Emily is also seen screaming in distress when the Brooklyn-native pushes past the reported bodyguard who is trying to restrain him, and points the object at her. He appears to have told her not to record him when he realizes she pulled her phone out and held the camera up at him.

According to his lawyer, Alberto Ebanks, however, the incident was “only an argument,” and isn’t substantial enough to hold up allegations of a crime.

“There certainly is no crime being committed,” he allegedly shared with TMZ. “If what you see in the video were a crime, we’d have to build more jails.”

Aside from thanking fans and supporters during a recent concert, the "Desert Storm" rapper has not officially addressed the domestic situation nor the video.

See the video in question below.