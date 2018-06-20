Yikes: Nicki Minaj Had Some Ruthless Clap Backs After Posting This Twerk Video

She made that apparent with a couple of clap back deliveries from two Instagrammers that threw shade under a juicy video of Nicki taking a sexy dip in the pool

The Nicki Minaj hate train is gaining new passengers at rapid speed every day, and the Queen femcee can apparently see how quickly it’s becoming overcrowded.

One of her critics wasn’t feeling the video as much as she was, and responded that the “Rich $ex” rapper was “too stiff.”

“And you too pressed, too mad, too ugly & forehead too big,” she said, directing the user to exit her page.

According to her response, Nicki’s also on vacation at the moment and celebrating her Ariana Grande-collaborative “BED” single’s rise to urban radio’s charts for the week. “Now suck my d**k,” she said. “It’s too good!”

Another Instagram user popped up with more shade to toss at her curves, which @iamalonzoarnold called a “numb booty.” Nicki was a little more specific with her response this time. “[And] you look like a raccoon with a receding hair line,” she wrote back. “Hit up Doctor Wu for them dark circles.”

Nicki also dropped her getaway vacay location too, informing that she’s living her best, twerk-happy life out in Turks and Caicos. “Would you like me to purchase a few of them wigs so u can go on one too?” she shaded back. Considering her heed to the haters on explosive tracks like “Chun-Li,” which has made the cut for the official Queen track list, it’s likely that Nicki is just getting started on her ammo load-up for her newfound detractors.

And with that said, expect the Queens-bred raptress to have even more choice words for them come August 10.

See how she’s kicking folks off of her proverbial Nicki hate train below.