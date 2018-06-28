Quavo's Response To Madonna Was Hilariously Honest After She Caught Him At 'Her House' In Miami

Hopefully, pop music icon Madonna was after leaving a question beneath Migos rap star Quavo’s picture on Instagram that he had no qualms about answering.

By now, it should be common knowledge that when you ask any question, especially a tough one, you’d better be prepared for the answer.

The photo in Madonna’s question comes from the Migos latest visual venture for their “Narcos” track. The song and music video is inspired by the key players of the infamous South American drug lord circle and cartels of the 1970s, namely Pablo Escobar. The visual is also directed by Quavo, and it was only right that he bring the spirit of “Narcos” to one of the most historic foreign drug trade breeding grounds on U.S. soil: Miami.

Pictured with Takeoff, Offset and a gun-wielding henchman, the four men pose casually in front of the Spanish colonial-style mansion. The home appeared particularly familiar to Madonna when she scrolled past it on her timeline, apparently, and she proceeded to jokingly ask Quavo what he was doing there at her house in Miami.

“Trappin,” he hilariously replied.

The Material Girl has been keeping a keen eye out for social media lately and social media etiquette as well after another Instagram comment on one of her own photos conjured up some Beyhive backlash from fans of the Carter family.

Her latest social media tip? Ask, and you shall receive.

See Quavo’s answer for her concern in the post below.