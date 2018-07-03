Remy Ma And Papoose Announce Pregnancy In Heartwarming Video

LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 24: Papoose (L) and Remy Ma attends the 2018 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 24, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for BET)

Remy Ma And Papoose Announce Pregnancy In Heartwarming Video

“I’ve been eating right, working out, and preparing for this for almost a year…”

Published 3 days ago

Congratulations are in order for the Mackey family after Bronx femcee Remy Ma and her husband Papoose announced her pregnancy in a stirring, heartwarming video from their 2018 wedding vow renewal.

Remy posted the footage from the spousal ceremony to her Instagram showing Pap approaching her as she floats to him in a gorgeous, white gown. After the vow renewal, Pap helps her address the Mackey family and friends at the event in a surprise reveal that it’s been a long time coming, but the pair are finally expecting.

“And, although we told y’all we were bringing y’all here to renew our vows—which we are—we also wanted all our family here when we told you guys….” Remy said before handing the mic to her husband.

“We’re having a baby!” he exclaims.

Rem shared all of the details of the wedding vow renewal ceremony in the post, but particularly her journey to new motherhood expectancy in the caption.

“I’ve been eating right, working out, and preparing for this for almost a year,” she said. “We are so happy; thank you to everyone that prayed for us and sent blessings our way.”

The Terror Squad artist said that she’d been experiencing some sickness and even lost seven pounds, but is back to good, normal health now. The news is an especially exciting victory for the Mackeys after Rem struggled with an ectopic pregnancy over a year ago, which was sadly revealed on Love & Hip Hop New York and in a stirring Instagram post.

Sending wishes for love, light, positivity, good health and a major congrats to the Mackey family amid the amazing news!

Grab a Kleenex and watch their official parents-to-be announcement from their vow renewal in the video below.

Oh yea...& then this happened 😉 I’ve been eating right, working out, and preparing for this for almost a year. We are so happy; thank you to everyone that prayed for us and sent blessings our way🙏🏽 sidebar: been super sick, lost an extra 7 pounds but I’m soooo much better now😊 And a special thank you to everyone who helped me pull this day together in 72hours (y’all know I think I’m an event planner😏) @verdeflowers My friends Vanessa & Michael- couldn’t have done it without you @jimmysbxcafe - with friends like you, who needs other friends 😘 @czinvitations & @doehring- digital invitations @jenn_cakes - DELICIOUS cupcake tower with butterfly 🦋 cookies @dj_boogie - music was EVERYTHING! @_dvasquez - amazing photos @kaydtv - captured the best videos @karensabagofficial -2-in-1 dress of my dreams @chanel.nine & @youngye2dt - “we are the team” I love you both to pieces, thanx for moving the furniture a million times to create my vision & thank you to All my friends and family that managed to make it on such short notice (and to those that were far away & couldn’t make it - u were there in my heart💋) #16weeks/4months #BlackLove #BabyMackie #RemyMa #RemyMafia

A post shared by Remy Ma (@remyma) on

Written by Diamond Alexis

(Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for BET)

