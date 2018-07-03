Remy Ma And Papoose Announce Pregnancy In Heartwarming Video

Congratulations are in order for the Mackey family after Bronx femcee Remy Ma and her husband Papoose announced her pregnancy in a stirring, heartwarming video from their 2018 wedding vow renewal.

Remy posted the footage from the spousal ceremony to her Instagram showing Pap approaching her as she floats to him in a gorgeous, white gown. After the vow renewal, Pap helps her address the Mackey family and friends at the event in a surprise reveal that it’s been a long time coming, but the pair are finally expecting.

“And, although we told y’all we were bringing y’all here to renew our vows—which we are—we also wanted all our family here when we told you guys….” Remy said before handing the mic to her husband.

“We’re having a baby!” he exclaims.

Rem shared all of the details of the wedding vow renewal ceremony in the post, but particularly her journey to new motherhood expectancy in the caption.

“I’ve been eating right, working out, and preparing for this for almost a year,” she said. “We are so happy; thank you to everyone that prayed for us and sent blessings our way.”

The Terror Squad artist said that she’d been experiencing some sickness and even lost seven pounds, but is back to good, normal health now. The news is an especially exciting victory for the Mackeys after Rem struggled with an ectopic pregnancy over a year ago, which was sadly revealed on Love & Hip Hop New York and in a stirring Instagram post.

Sending wishes for love, light, positivity, good health and a major congrats to the Mackey family amid the amazing news!

Grab a Kleenex and watch their official parents-to-be announcement from their vow renewal in the video below.