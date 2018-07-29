Michelle Williams Breaks Her Silence After Checking Into Mental Health Facility

The singer is on the mend.

Published 1 week ago

On Tuesday, July 17, Michelle Williams took the brave step to seek for mental health issues, which has been open about for years. 

The singer wrote on Instagram that she would be checking into a mental health facility and said, "Today I proudly, happily and healthily stand here as someone who will continue to always lead by example as I tirelessly advocated for the betterment of those in need. If you change your mind, you can change your life.”

Now the singer has spoken out for the first time since revealing she checked into a mental health facility and it sounds like she is on the mend. She wrote, “I feel the [love]! I just wanted to let you guys know I’m better! Progress not perfection!” See her tweet below:

We are happy to see Michelle is getting better. Hopefully, this is an inspiration to anyone who is dealing with mental health challenges to seek help. 

Written by Renee Samuel

(Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)

