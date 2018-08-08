Witness The Tear-Jerking Moment After Teyana Taylor Pulled Her Daughter From A Concert Crowd

ATLANTA, GA - SEPTEMBER 4: Teyana Taylor with her daughter Iman Tayla "Junie" Shumpert Jr. Baby Buddha Bug Collection Hosted By Teyana Taylor & Iman Shumpert at Pressed on September 4, 2016 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Witness The Tear-Jerking Moment After Teyana Taylor Pulled Her Daughter From A Concert Crowd

Published 5 days ago

Teyana Taylor kicked off her Later That Night Tour last night in Atlanta and brought a special guest on stage during her rendition of “Never Would Have Made It.” Her 2½-year-old daughter, Junie, was brought up on stage and the moment screamed #mommygoals and #babyfever all at once.

Moments before the Hit The Floor actress sang, “you are the highlight of my life/you are the sunshine in my night,” her baby girl stole a kiss and all our hearts.

Moments like this remind us of sweet moments other icons like Whitney Houston and Beyoncé shared with their daughters.

Mrs. Shumpert's tour runs through early September.

Written by Mya Abraham

(Photo: Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

