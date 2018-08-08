Witness The Tear-Jerking Moment After Teyana Taylor Pulled Her Daughter From A Concert Crowd

Fans Will Not Be Happy About This Male R&B Singer Calling Out Beyoncé, SZA And Cardi B
"Stop using that f**king pain to make it OK to say some bullsh** on your record and get nominated for a Grammy..."
Teyana Taylor kicked off her Later That Night Tour last night in Atlanta and brought a special guest on stage during her rendition of “Never Would Have Made It.” Her 2½-year-old daughter, Junie, was brought up on stage and the moment screamed #mommygoals and #babyfever all at once.
Moments before the Hit The Floor actress sang, “you are the highlight of my life/you are the sunshine in my night,” her baby girl stole a kiss and all our hearts.
Moments like this remind us of sweet moments other icons like Whitney Houston and Beyoncé shared with their daughters.
Mrs. Shumpert's tour runs through early September.
(Photo: Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
Here are all the artists who posted tributes to the late R&B singer.
