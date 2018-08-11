Nicki Minaj Just Dropped A New Track And It Features Nas

Nicki Minaj just released her fourth solo studio album Queen, but it’s not the only music she’s giving fans for the time being.

The 35-year-old rapper is now dropping a song called “Sorry” and it features fellow Queens native Nas. Funkmaster Flex premiered the record during his Hot 97 program just minutes ago.

Shhhhhhh!!!! TONIGHT 7PM!!! I GOT SOMETHING!!! @nickiminaj ft @nas !!! (NOT ON HER ALBUM!) GONNA STOP THE CITY TONIGHT!!!!!!!!!!!!! https://t.co/qZQv8hjD7w — Funk Flex !!!!! (@funkflex) August 11, 2018

The track’s release is a bit of a surprise but the song itself was already rumored to exist. Yesterday (August 10), right after she released Queen, Nas replied with the Instagram comment “QGTM” (which presumably stands for “Queens get the money.”) Nicki then replied with the comment, “So mad they can’t hear our song babe.” It had diehard fans of both saddened.

Nicki and Nas have a new song together. 👀 pic.twitter.com/J0bs4eEW3I — Nicki Minaj News (@NickiDaily) August 10, 2018

Apparently, the song was supposed to be on the project, but it couldn’t make it because of a sample clearance. The song features an unauthorized Tracy Chapman sample, which if cleared, would’ve pushed her LP release back. It was a dilema Minaj mulled over Twitter. “So there’s a record on #Queen that features 1 of the greatest rappers of all time,” she tweeted. “Had no clue it sampled the legend #TracyChapman - do I keep my date & lose the record? Or do I lose the record & keep my date? Do we push #Queen back 1week? Ugh! I’m torn.” Even though it’s not on Queen, the song still goes. Listen to it below.

Written by Paul Meara