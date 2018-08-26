Ella Mai Is An R&B Talent That's Here To Stay For The 'Boo'd Up Tour'

One of R&B's freshest millennial voices makes her mark at Brooklyn's Music Hall of Williamsburg.

Rising R&B soulstress Ella Mai became a household name when her hit, “Boo’d Up” became a viral sensation. The catchy ballad is still charting Billboard’s Hot 100, was quickly dubbed the song of the summer by fans and is certified double platinum. The London-bred phenom used to reside in Queens, so the New York leg of her Boo’d Up tour “lowkey” felt like a homecoming. 

The full house at Brooklyn’s Music Hall of Williamsburg welcomed Ella home with open arms, too. Fans rocked, sung and swayed along with the 23-year-old songbird, filling the venue with genuine, soulstry substance only true R&B fans could connect to. Ella’s performance lent itself less, if at all, to showy stage theatrics and more to bonafide, natural vocal quintessence that energized fans from every corner of the historical music site. Actors Gary Dourdan and Darrin Henson were among those galvanized by Ella from the venue’s VIP tier, along with her 10 Summers Record dean, DJ Mustard.

Mai kicked out her show with early hits like “Makes Me Wonder,” and “Breakfast in Bed.” She sang a mashup rendition of her single, “She Don’t” with a sprinkle of Lauryn Hill’s “Doo Wop (That Thing).” With fans in the palm of her hands, the show continues with her newest song, “Trip,” following the tour’s “Boo’d Up” namesake.

Since selling out the Music Hall of Williamsburg, it’s been announced that Ella’s also nabbed as one of the opening acts replacing Cardi B on Bruno Mars’ 24K Tour Finale. Her assist alongside Bruno will make her second major tour following Kehlani’s SweetSexySavage World Tour of 2017.

And after pulling a massive, electrified crowd as a fresh solo act, there’s no doubt that the voice bringing together 2018’s summer lovers will continue to make her rhythm and blues mark.  

Written by Mya Abraham and Diamond Alexis

(Photo: Cassidy Sparrow/Getty Images)

