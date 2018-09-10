Medical Examiner Releases Statement On The Cause Of Mac Miller's Death

While his death was originally speculated to be a drug overdose, the cause of death listed on Mac's autopsy report leads to more questions than answers.

Music fans around the world are still mourning the loss of 26-year-old rap sensation Mac Miller .

According to documents obtained by The Blast, the Pittsburgh native's cause of death is presently listed as 'deferred.' The rapper's autopsy was completed a day ahead of schedule, but the medical examiner allegedly needs an additional investigation to determine why he died.

Sources close to the investigation told The Blast that there weren't any "obvious" things found, which is why they're waiting for results from a toxicology report.

Despite initial reports of a suspected drug overdose, The Blast claims that there were "no outwards signs of abuse" or "drug use" when officials arrived at Mac Miller's home on Friday (September 7).

Mac Miller was found unresponsive in his San Fernando Valley home by one of his close friends last week. He was pronounced dead after police officials arrived on the scene.

The rapper's family addressed Mac Miller's death in a statement calling him, "a bright light in this world for his family, friends and fans."