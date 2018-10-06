Kanye West Is Giving Up On Social Media

After Kanye West’s most recent interview with TMZ , during which he made a myriad of controversial comments including his defense of wearing a “MAGA” hat, has even his most staunch supporters running for cover.

It may be the reason ‘Ye has possibly decided to remove himself from the spotlight, at least on social media. Both Yeezy’s Instagram and Twitter were deleted earlier this afternoon (October 6).

Twitter has gotten West in particular trouble. His tweets about abolishing the 13th Amendment caused widespread backlash. BTW, the 13 Amendment allows slavery as a punishment, which incentivizes mass incarceration (watch Ava Duvernay’s documentary 13 for a fantastic breakdown of it).

Kanye West also caught heat for wearing a “MAGA” hat while also sporting a Colin Kaepernick shirt. Maybe it’s for the better that he take some time away.