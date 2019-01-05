Here's Why R. Kelly's Older Brother Is Behind Bars

If you’ve watched even just the first episode of the "Surviving R. Kelly" series you’ll notice that two of the R&B singer’s siblings speak about their brother and his past.

One of those two is Bruce Kelly and viewers might’ve been wondering why he had to have his interview conducted inside a prison while wearing a prison jumpsuit. Well, according to Oxygen, Bruce was incarcerated at Chicago’s Cook County jail for theft, burglary, possession of a controlled substance and an outstanding arrest warrant.

According to Sam Randall, the communications director at the Cook County Sheriff’s Office, Kelly’s bond is currently set at $100,000.

The most recent charges are just the latest to hit Bruce Kelly’s rap sheet. He’s reportedly also been arrested for criminal trespass, theft, retail theft and numerous burglaries, according to court documents. He has a court date scheduled for later this month.

If his legal transgressions weren’t bad enough, the way he described his brother’s attraction to underage girls was, at the least, disturbing. "Robert likes younger women. You have people who have fetishes about different things,” Bruce said during “Surviving R. Kelly.” “I like older women. Go figure, you know. But that’s just a preference... Everyone has preferences. So what is the big deal? What's the big issue with my brother?”

Bruce Kelly also said that R. Kelly has problems reading and writing growing up and was very shy.