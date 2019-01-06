Prayers Up: Soulja Boy Involved In Serious Car Accident

Send prayers to Soulja Boy. The 28-year-old was involved in a car crash due to mud slides in Malibu, California. He wrote on Twitter, "Was involved in a very bad car accident last night due to a flash flood and mud slide."

The rapper has also retweeted several images of the mud slides and wrote, "My car got stuck too almost went into the ocean." See one of the photos below:

#Malibu mudslides NOW | Cal Trans District 17 pic.twitter.com/9Vr2AdtIWa — World Citizen (@WorldCitizenLA) January 6, 2019

No word on if there were any injuries but we hope he is doing okay. Also, prayers up to anyone else affected by the dangerous mud slides.

Written by Renee Samuel