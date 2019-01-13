R. Kelly Accuser Says The Singer Threatened Her Life In Red Table Talk Interview

“Surviving R. Kelly” and its aftermath continue to shock the music world as a national discussion is taking place about the disgraced R&B singer and his alleged actions over the years.

One of Kelly’s accusers who was in the Lifetime docu-series is continuing to speak about her terrifying accounts with him. Lisa Van Allen recently sat down with Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith, and Adrienne Banfield-Norris for the latest episode of Red Table Talk. Allen described the alleged tactics R. Kelly uses to control people.

"He's a master manipulator," she said. "He says what he needs to say to get what he needs done." Allen also described what happened when she came forward with allegations before MeToo began. "They threatened my life… but you can't let that stuff stop you," she said.

Willow offered her thoughts about coming to terms with the legendary singer’s horrific actions.

"What made me start crying was — I had listened to Aaliyah and had known about R. Kelly and listened to his music when I was super young," she said. "I had an inkling that he was slightly sus. It just hit me so hard when I was watching [Surviving R. Kelly]...Seeing him in the back of that Age Ain't Nothing But A Number album cover. Something from my childhood was just debased. Why is he in the back just lurking? That's weird."

An investigation has been launched into R. Kelly’s background and current living situation in both Georgia and Illinois. He’s maintained he is innocent of any misconduct ever. Watch the full episode below.

