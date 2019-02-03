Akon Says It’s ‘Stupid’ For Black Artists To Refuse To Perform At The Super Bowl

Fans Will Not Be Happy About This Male R&B Singer Calling Out Beyoncé, SZA And Cardi B
Several artists have refused to perform at the Super Bowl's half time show due to the NFL's treatment of Colin Kaepernick (and let's not forget punishing Janet Jackson but not Justin Timberlake for the 2004 wardrobe malfunction). However, one artist does not support boycotting an event for social issues. Akon thinks it's "stupid."
When asked by TMZ how he feels about Black artists declining to perform at the Super Bowl, Akon said, "Honestly, I think that's stupid. I'm going to be as frank as possible, you in this business for two reasons, one is to make an impact and two is for the business of it. Now if you’re a philanthropist and that's something you feel like you believe in and you fight for it, you have every right. But if you’re doing it and you’re looking it as a way of expanding who you are as an artist and as a business, you also have that right. So I don’t think there’s a right or wrong answer for that."
While the response sounded like he was contradicting himself, he then added, "I think sometimes people take social issues and make it a lot serious than it has to be."
But, isn't that the point of social issues, it is serious?
Watch Akon's full comments below:
