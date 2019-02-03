Akon Says It’s ‘Stupid’ For Black Artists To Refuse To Perform At The Super Bowl

When asked by TMZ how he feels about Black artists declining to perform at the Super Bowl, Akon said, "Honestly, I think that's stupid. I'm going to be as frank as possible, you in this business for two reasons, one is to make an impact and two is for the business of it. Now if you’re a philanthropist and that's something you feel like you believe in and you fight for it, you have every right. But if you’re doing it and you’re looking it as a way of expanding who you are as an artist and as a business, you also have that right. So I don’t think there’s a right or wrong answer for that."



While the response sounded like he was contradicting himself, he then added, "I think sometimes people take social issues and make it a lot serious than it has to be."



But, isn't that the point of social issues, it is serious?



