Report: 21 Savage Officially Released From ICE Custody

A recent post by the rapper's immigration team confirmed that 21 has officially been released from the custody of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Kuck Baxter Immigration LLC wrote, "For the past 9 long days, we, on behalf of She’yaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, known to the world as 21 Savage, have been speaking with ICE to both clarify his actual legal standing, his eligibility for bond, and provide evidence of his extraordinary contributions to his community and society."

Giving an update on the circumstances surrounding his release, the immigration firm continued, "In the last 24 hours, in the wake of the Grammy Awards at which he was scheduled to attend and perform, we received notice that She’yaa was granted an expedited hearing. Today, 21 Savage was granted a release on bond. He won his freedom."

Offering an optimistic message from the emcee, the statement added, "He will not forget this ordeal or any of the other fathers, sons, family members, and faceless people, he was locked up with or that remain unjustly incarcerated across the country. And he asks for your hearts and minds to be with them."

21 Savage was arrested and taken into custody under claims that he was an "unlawfully present United Kingdom national" who legally entered the United States in July 2005 on a visa. That visa reportedly expired a year later.

The hip-hop community came out in droves in support of 21. Aside from heartfelt posts from his peers on social media, Jay-Z hired immigration lawyer Alex Shapiro to help with 21's case.

Check out the full length statement about 21 Savage's release below: