R. Kelly Reportedly Cannot Post Bail Because He ‘Doesn't Have Any Money’

R&B singer R. Kelly in under arrest. He has been charged with 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, a class 2 felony, involving four alleged victims. Apart from a chance at justice for his victims, the arrest has also shed light on the singer's financial situation. According to his own attorney, the Grammy winner and author of many hit songs allegedly can't post bail.

Cook County Judge John Fitzgerald Lyke Jr. set a $1 million bond for the singer, which requires the Chicago native to post $100,000 before being released. However, his lawyer Steve Greenberg says Kelly “really doesn’t have any money at this point. I don’t think he even owns the rights to ‘I Believe I Can Fly.’"



The 1996 song "I Believe I Can Fly" was one of the biggest song from his career, topping the charts in eight countries and won three Grammy Awards. It would be an interesting development, to say the least, for the #MuteRKelly movement if it turned out to be true that the singer was not profiting from his own music.



R. Kelly has to post $100,000. Attorney Greenberg says R. Kelly “really doesn’t have any money at this point. I don’t think he even owns the rights to ‘I believe I can fly.’” Says bond is reasonable. @cbschicago — Megan Hickey (@MeganHickeyCBS2) February 23, 2019

However, Kelly has been touring overseas. Last week, two weeks ago, TMZ reported, "Turns out Kelly's scheduled show in Ludwigsburg on April 12 is a hot ticket ... so much so it got bumped to a bigger venue. A rep for the original location -- MHP Arena, which has a capacity of 7,200 for concerts -- tells TMZ it was moved to a higher capacity spot in Sindelfingen 2 weeks ago, but got relocated again recently to Ratiopharm Arena in Neu-Ulm." This venue holds 9,000 people and is approximately 75 miles away from Ludwigsburg, Germany.



Written by BET Staff