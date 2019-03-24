Dr. Dre Announces His Daughter Got Into USC While Poking Fun At The College Admission Scandal

During his NWA days and early solo career, Dr. Dre flaunted his riches and jewelry. But in the later years of his musical career, Dre’s showing off his family’s accomplishments.

Taking to Instagram, the legendary producer posted a picture of him standing next to his daughter Truly Young as she proudly displayed her acceptance letter to the University of Southern California. The caption is more eye-opening.

“My daughter got accepted into USC all on her own,” Dre wrote. “No jail time!!!” His praise for his daughter comes shortly after the college admissions scandal that captured headlines and revealed that numerous Hollywood celebrities used their influence and money to get their kids into prestigious universities. Those involved have all been indicted and could face time in prison.