Nipsey Hussle’s Death Inspires Unity Meeting Between L.A. Gang Leaders

Nipsey Hussle was proud to call South Central Los Angeles home. He dedicated his life and career to uplifting his city and the surrounding communities. Even with his affiliation with Los Angeles’ Rollin 60’s Neighborhood Crips, the rapper spread a message of love and encouragement. Days after his tragic passing, gang leaders from Los Angeles held a unity meeting in his honor.

Marquis Diamond, a popular promoter, took to Instagram Friday showcasing just how much of a positive impact the rapper's legacy had on his beloved city. "This SPEAKS VOLUMES!!! @NipseyHussle Look what you started," Diamond wrote as the caption for a picture with dozens of people from a wide variety of L.A. street gangs.

"60's HOOVAS, ETG’s, FTG, VNG, BOUNTY HUNTERS, MONA PARKS, BRIMS, PIRUS, BLOODS, CRIPS, GANGSTAS, NH’s, DEUCES. Just some of these hoods in the same building is POWERFUL! Trying to use Their BLACK POWER TO BRING UNITY TO THE CITY,” he continued.