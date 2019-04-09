Inspiring Words From Nipsey Hussle's Mother Is Everything We Need Right Now

Fans Will Not Be Happy About This Male R&B Singer Calling Out Beyoncé, SZA And Cardi B
After Nipsey Hussle died from the reported shooting outside of his Marathon Clothing store, thoughts and prayers poured in from millions for his family and friends.
Earlier this week, the rapper’s parents, Angelique Smith and his father, Dawit Asghedom, spoke with the Los Angeles Times about the death. They wanted to let everyone know what kind of man their 33-year-old son was.
“I would like for him to be remembered as a humble, spirited, respectful man who had, since his childhood, had an extraordinary and unlimited intellectual capacity,” Angelique shared with the newspaper. With people continue to offer their condolences, Smith offers more comfort and encourages people to chase "away the spirit of fear and grief... retaliation and anger.”
Now, Angelique is speaking out again. This time, she wants everyone still grieving to look to a higher power in understanding mortality. She reminds everyone that life isn’t forever and to take comfort in that.
“Death is something to prepare yourself for, and you walk this Earth and you do good deeds for people and you are loving and kind,” she said via a video posted on Instagram.
“Those are the kind of things that will show on your face, you will look more beautiful. Ermias looked healthy, he looked clean. He had a glow. He was radiant. And he was so radiant that he had a sweet aroma. He even smelled good. So, please, do not fear death. Death is just the beginning of a wonderful world. And I tell myself, Ermias like thrilling things. And now my son knows the secret to the mystery of life.”
A memorial service is planned to honor Nipsey Hussle’s life and message. The event will be held at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Thursday (April 11).
Photo: Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images
