Inspiring Words From Nipsey Hussle's Mother Is Everything We Need Right Now

After Nipsey Hussle died from the reported shooting outside of his Marathon Clothing store, thoughts and prayers poured in from millions for his family and friends.

Earlier this week, the rapper’s parents, Angelique Smith and his father, Dawit Asghedom, spoke with the Los Angeles Times about the death. They wanted to let everyone know what kind of man their 33-year-old son was.

“I would like for him to be remembered as a humble, spirited, respectful man who had, since his childhood, had an extraordinary and unlimited intellectual capacity,” Angelique shared with the newspaper. With people continue to offer their condolences, Smith offers more comfort and encourages people to chase "away the spirit of fear and grief... retaliation and anger.”

Now, Angelique is speaking out again. This time, she wants everyone still grieving to look to a higher power in understanding mortality. She reminds everyone that life isn’t forever and to take comfort in that.

“Death is something to prepare yourself for, and you walk this Earth and you do good deeds for people and you are loving and kind,” she said via a video posted on Instagram.