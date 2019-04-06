Nipsey Hussle’s Mother And Father Break Their Silence: ‘He Was Sent By God’

So many fans and celebrities have shown their love and support for the Grammy-nominated rapper Nipsey Hussle, but nothing can be more touching than the messages that came from his loving family and his girlfriend Lauren London, who called him a “protector.” His grandmother, Margaret Boutte, who is praying for the man that killed her grandson, and his brother, Samiel, who called his younger brother “The People’s Champ”.

Recently, the rapper's parents, Angelique Smith and his father, Dawit Asghedom, spoke with the Los Angeles Times about their son who was fatally shot at the age of 33.

“I would like for him to be remembered as a humble, spirited, respectful man who had, since his childhood, had an extraordinary and unlimited intellectual capacity,” Angelique shared with the Los Angeles Times. As people continue to offer their condolences, Smith says that she is also giving comfort to them and “chasing away the spirit of fear and grief... retaliation and anger.”

While Ms. Smith says that she has been at “perfect peace,” his father, Dawit Asghedom also recounted his son’s message of unity.