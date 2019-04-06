Nipsey Hussle’s Mother And Father Break Their Silence: ‘He Was Sent By God’

Fans Will Not Be Happy About This Male R&B Singer Calling Out Beyoncé, SZA And Cardi B
"Stop using that f**king pain to make it OK to say some bullsh** on your record and get nominated for a Grammy..."
So many fans and celebrities have shown their love and support for the Grammy-nominated rapper Nipsey Hussle, but nothing can be more touching than the messages that came from his loving family and his girlfriend Lauren London, who called him a “protector.” His grandmother, Margaret Boutte, who is praying for the man that killed her grandson, and his brother, Samiel, who called his younger brother “The People’s Champ”.
Recently, the rapper's parents, Angelique Smith and his father, Dawit Asghedom, spoke with the Los Angeles Times about their son who was fatally shot at the age of 33.
“I would like for him to be remembered as a humble, spirited, respectful man who had, since his childhood, had an extraordinary and unlimited intellectual capacity,” Angelique shared with the Los Angeles Times. As people continue to offer their condolences, Smith says that she is also giving comfort to them and “chasing away the spirit of fear and grief... retaliation and anger.”
While Ms. Smith says that she has been at “perfect peace,” his father, Dawit Asghedom also recounted his son’s message of unity.
“It was like he was sent by God to give some love to bring us together because that’s what his lyrics were saying, always. He’s not shy, to tell the truth even though it might not look good. He wasn’t scared of anything.”
He continued, “[God] sent him to send a message. It looks like, ‘Your time is up because you have completed what I sent you to do.’ We all have a plan, but God has his own plan. So he had completed what he needed to be doing and he did it early so [God] probably want to take him early too.”
Before his passing, Hussle, born Ermias Asghedom, was working on a documentary about Dr. Sebi, who was best known for defeating a case in the mid-80s in the New York courts that stated he promoted false claims of curing AIDS.
According to TMZ, a memorial service will be held at the Staples Center on Thursday (April 11).
(Photo: Prince Williams/Wireimage)
TRENDING IN MUSIC
"Stop using that f**king pain to make it OK to say some bullsh** on your record and get nominated for a Grammy..."
Here are all the artists who posted tributes to the late R&B singer.
COMMENTS