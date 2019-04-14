The Notorious B.I.G.'s Son Started A Weed Brand And Is Fighting For Marijuana Legalization

CJ Wallace, the son of the late great Notorious B.I.G. is announcing that he’s getting into the weed business and has also become an advocate for legalizing marijuana nationwide.

Alongside co-founders Willie Mack and Todd Russaw, Wallace launched Think BIG, a social movement and company centered around cannabis and its ability to improve "creativity, contemplation, and healing."

In his music, Biggie rapped about smoking cannabis often. Now, his son reveals some of B.I.G.’s early stories about his association with marijuana.

"I got to talk to my uncle...I think he was actually the first person my dad smoked weed with, and I found out that we actually smoked weed around the same age. I was 16," Wallace told Esquire. "His first experience was way cooler than mine, in Jamaica. You know, in his homeland. I can only imagine the experience that he had. And he was with family, so he was probably very comfortable."

In 2019, Think BIG is collaborating with Lowell Herb Co for its first cannabis product: The Frank White Creative Blend. “Frank White” was Biggie’s iconic alter-ego. The product is a pre-roll pack made from "signature sun-grown California cannabis, custom blended with Orange Sherbet, Banjo, and Rattlesnake Sour Diesel."

The pack is available at Los Angeles’ Rose Collective and Sweet Flower. You can pick it up for $40 and a portion of the proceeds will benefit California’s Prison Arts Project. CJ also stressed the importance of pairing earnings from weed products with efforts to improve criminal justice reform.

“We talk about this almost every day now. Just every other brand that's out there, if they don't have a criminal justice angle, they're doing a huge disservice to everybody,” he said. “Everybody has, or should have, a responsibility to speak on that and do as much as they can to correct those wrongs.”

Congratulations to CJ and his partners. We’re so here for their new business and its cause.