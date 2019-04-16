Nas And Mary J. Blige Announce Tour Together

Nas and Mary J. Blige have announced they’re hitting the road together for a co-headlining tour.

The 22-stop North American run begins in West Palm Beach, Florida on July 11 and will conclude north of the border in Toronto on September 10. The tour will hit major cities like Atlanta, Houston, Boston, San Francisco and Dallas.

Tickets go on sale April 19, which can be purchased at that time here. Check the schedule below.

July 11 – West Palm Beach, FL – Coral Sky Amphitheatre

July 13 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

July 14 – Jacksonville, FL – Daily’s Place

July 16 – Atlanta, GA – Cadence Bank Amphitheatre

July 20 – Atlantic City, NJ – Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

July 21 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

July 24 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

July 25 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park

July 28 – Detroit, MI – DTE Energy Music Theatre

July 31 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

Aug. 2 – Houston, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Aug. 3 – Austin, TX – Austin360 Amphitheater

Aug. 6 – Kansas City, MO – Starlight Theatre

Aug. 9 – Phoenix, AZ – Ak-Chin Pavilion

Aug. 14 – San Francisco, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

Aug. 16 – Las Vegas, NV – The Joint

Aug. 17 – Las Vegas, NV – The Joint

Aug. 20 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater

Aug. 22 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

Aug. 25 – Tuscaloosa, AL – Tuscaloosa Amphitheater

Aug. 31 – Syracuse, NY – St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater

Sept. 1 – Boston, MA – Xfinity Center

Sept. 10 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

Mary J. recently appeared in Netflix and Gerard Way’s series “The Umbrella Academy.” Musically, her last album release was 2017’s Strength of a Woman while Nas dropped Nasir last year as a part of Kanye West’s five-album series “Wisconsin.”

The Jacksonville, Atlantic City and both Las Vegas shows will not include Nas.