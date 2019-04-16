Nas And Mary J. Blige Announce Tour Together

Fans Will Not Be Happy About This Male R&B Singer Calling Out Beyoncé, SZA And Cardi B
Nas and Mary J. Blige have announced they’re hitting the road together for a co-headlining tour.
The 22-stop North American run begins in West Palm Beach, Florida on July 11 and will conclude north of the border in Toronto on September 10. The tour will hit major cities like Atlanta, Houston, Boston, San Francisco and Dallas.
Tickets go on sale April 19, which can be purchased at that time here. Check the schedule below.
July 11 – West Palm Beach, FL – Coral Sky Amphitheatre
July 13 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
July 14 – Jacksonville, FL – Daily’s Place
July 16 – Atlanta, GA – Cadence Bank Amphitheatre
July 20 – Atlantic City, NJ – Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena
July 21 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
July 24 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion
July 25 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park
July 28 – Detroit, MI – DTE Energy Music Theatre
July 31 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheater
Aug. 2 – Houston, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Aug. 3 – Austin, TX – Austin360 Amphitheater
Aug. 6 – Kansas City, MO – Starlight Theatre
Aug. 9 – Phoenix, AZ – Ak-Chin Pavilion
Aug. 14 – San Francisco, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre
Aug. 16 – Las Vegas, NV – The Joint
Aug. 17 – Las Vegas, NV – The Joint
Aug. 20 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater
Aug. 22 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion
Aug. 25 – Tuscaloosa, AL – Tuscaloosa Amphitheater
Aug. 31 – Syracuse, NY – St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater
Sept. 1 – Boston, MA – Xfinity Center
Sept. 10 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage
Mary J. recently appeared in Netflix and Gerard Way’s series “The Umbrella Academy.” Musically, her last album release was 2017’s Strength of a Woman while Nas dropped Nasir last year as a part of Kanye West’s five-album series “Wisconsin.”
The Jacksonville, Atlantic City and both Las Vegas shows will not include Nas.
Photo: Prince Williams/Wireimage and Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for The T.J. Martell Foundation
