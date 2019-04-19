Don't Worry, Beyhive: Beyoncé And Ariana Grande Actually Had The Same $8 Million Coachella Checks

After reports were buzzing about Queen Bey's Coachella payday being half of Ariana Grande's, Beyoncé fans went into a frenzy.

Earlier in the week, rumors circulated online that Beyoncé raked in $4 million for last year's epic #Beychella performance while Ariana earned a whopping $8 million for her performance this year. Well, it appears that's only half the story- literally.

According to the latest report on The Blast, both Ari and Bey earned a payout of $4 million per show, for a total of $8 million each, for both weekends. Sources also told The Blast that the singers' contracts were drafted nearly identical to one another.

However, while fans were assuming Bey may have possibly been cheated out of a check, it's worth noting that Beyoncé has exclusive rights to her #BeyChella performance footage and music, which she later used to produce her Homecoming Netflix special and soundtrack and which more than likely earned her a hefty coin on top of her stage fee.

Overall, both Beyoncé and Ariana made Coachella history. Beyoncé as the first Black woman to ever headline the festival, and Ariana as the youngest performer to headline the show at 25.

Who runs the world? Girls!