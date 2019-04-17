Beyoncé Did Entire #Homecoming Coachella Performance In 5-Inch Holographic Christian Louboutin Stilettos

We just got to relive history watching her epic "Homecoming" documentary.

Published 12 hours ago

It was a great morning thanks to Beyoncé as her highly anticipated Homecoming documentary debuted on Netflix at 3 a.m. EST. If you didn’t witness history last year during her epic headlining Coachella performance, you were able to relive it watching the documentary. 

Bey wore five breathtaking costumes during the performances, all designed by Olivier Rousteing, the creative director of Balmain. In the documentary, Bey meets with stylist Marni Senofonte and Rousteing several times to go over the iconic costumes. From the Nerfertiti cape to the yellow-and-pink custom-made Balmain hoodie sweatshirt with sequined details saying, "BAK," her looks were an ode to the "Divine Nine" historically Black fraternities. Rousteing, Senofonte and Bey came up with costumes for over 200 performers that will definitely go down in history as some of the best looks to ever be worn during a performance. 

(Photo: Larry Busacca/Getty Images for Coachella)

The 37-year-old superstar revealed that she pushed herself to new heights rehearsing for this epic performance. She hit the stage in custom five-inch Christian Louboutin holographic, fringe boots for the entire night. Not missing one beat, the mom-of-three proved that she is indeed the “Queen,” with her custom boots shimmering with every dance move. 

(Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Coachella)
(Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella)

A year later, we are still in awe of #Beychella and her greatness. The boots aren’t available for sale, but you can still get your hands on the Greek-inspired Balmain sweatshirts.

We found the iconic hoodie for sale below:

BALMAIN x Beyonce sequin-embellished hoodie, $1,189
BALMAIN x Beyonce sequin-embellished hoodie, $1,189
(Farfetch.com)

Written by Tira Urquhart

(Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella)

