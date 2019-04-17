Beyoncé Did Entire #Homecoming Coachella Performance In 5-Inch Holographic Christian Louboutin Stilettos

It was a great morning thanks to Beyoncé as her highly anticipated Homecoming documentary debuted on Netflix at 3 a.m. EST. If you didn’t witness history last year during her epic headlining Coachella performance, you were able to relive it watching the documentary.

Bey wore five breathtaking costumes during the performances, all designed by Olivier Rousteing, the creative director of Balmain. In the documentary, Bey meets with stylist Marni Senofonte and Rousteing several times to go over the iconic costumes. From the Nerfertiti cape to the yellow-and-pink custom-made Balmain hoodie sweatshirt with sequined details saying, "BAK," her looks were an ode to the "Divine Nine" historically Black fraternities. Rousteing, Senofonte and Bey came up with costumes for over 200 performers that will definitely go down in history as some of the best looks to ever be worn during a performance.