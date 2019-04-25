Prince’s Estate Will Release A New Album Featuring Unreleased Songs

Prince’s estate is reportedly releasing a 15-track album comprised of previously unreleased songs.

Available June 7 via Tidal, Originals will stream from June 7 to 20 before receiving a physical release via Warner Bros on June 21. The songs are from his “Vault” recordings and selected by Troy Carter on behalf of his estate alongside Jay-Z.

The recordings were made between 1981 and 1991 and were composed and written for other artists, including the Bangles’ “Manic Monday” and Sheila E.’s “The Glamorous Life.” The album closes with Prince’s original version of “Nothing Compares 2 U,” which was released in 2018 as a standalone.

A 180 gram 2-LP limited edition deluxe CD and 2-LP versions will be released on July 19. They’re available for pre-order here.

View the Originals tracklist below:



1. “Sex Shooter” – Recorded by Prince in 1983, appears on Apollonia’s Apollonia 6 (1984)

2. “Jungle Love” – Recorded by Prince in 1983, appears on the Time’s Ice Cream Castle (1984)

3. “Manic Monday” – Recorded by Prince in 1984, appears on The Bangles’ Different Light (1985)

4. “Noon Rendezvous” – Recorded by Prince in 1984, appears on Sheila E.’s The Glamorous Life (1984)

5. “Make-Up” – Recorded by Prince in 1981, appears on Vanity 6’s Vanity 6 (1982)

6. “100 MPH” – Recorded by Prince in 1984, appears on Mazarati’s Mazarati (1986)

7. “You’re My Love” – Recorded by Prince in 1982, appears on Kenny Rogers’ They Don’t Make Them Like They Used To (1986)

8. “Holly Rock” – Recorded by Prince in 1985, appears on Sheila E.’s Krush Groove (OST) (1985)

9. “Baby, You’re a Trip” – Recorded by Prince in 1982, appears on Jill Jones’ Jill Jones (1987)

10. “The Glamorous Life” – Recorded by Prince in 1983, appears on Sheila E.’s The Glamorous Life (1984)

11. “Gigolos Get Lonely Too” – Recorded by Prince in 1982, appears on The Time’s What Time is It? (1982)

12. “Love… Thy Will Be Done” – Recorded by Prince in 1991, appears on Martika’s Martika’s Kitchen (1991)

13. “Dear Michaelangelo” – Recorded by Prince in 1985, appears on Sheila E.’s Romance 1600 (1985)

14. “Wouldn’t You Love to Love Me?” – Recorded by Prince in 1981, appears on Taja Sevelle’s Taja Sevelle (1987)

15. “Nothing Compares 2 U” – Recorded by Prince in 1984, appears on The Family’s The Family (1985)