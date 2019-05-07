Lil Nas X Gets Candid About His Mysterious Rap Name

Rap newcomer Lil Nas X's plans for success stretche far beyond the internet. While the 20-year-old social media sensation is a huge deal online, thanks primarily in part to his breakout country-infused hit, "Old Town Road," featuring Billy Ray Cyrus, Lil Nas' long-term goal is much bigger than just one genre.

As a matter of fact, the 20-year-old has a 10-year plan, and it's written in his name. Literally.

While many may know by now that the rapper's real name is Montero Lamar Hill, few know very little about the origins of his stage name. However, BET Digital recently sat down with the rapper, where he revealed the meaning of his moniker.

Hint: It doesn't have anything to do with any other rapper.

"'Nas' is already my internet alias," he told BET.com, "and when I first started rapping, I wasn't being serious, so it's like, 'OK, what'll be funny? Lil, lil, lil, [for] every new rapper.' So, 'Lil Nas,' aha!"

The hip-hop newbie then went on to detail the last half of his name, explaining that the "X" is actually a Roman numeral for the number 10, representing a decade.

"As I got more serious with music, I added the 'X' on, like, 'OK, this is the amount of time until I'm going to be, you know, at that mogul, legendary level," he said. "So basically, 'Lil Nas' and the 'X' is like, for 10 years. By that point, I'll already be there, [but] I'm not saying it's going to take 10 years."

Basically, Lil Nas X isn't just here for a good time, but a long time.

Once assumed that the rap star's alias was an obvious mashup of some of hip-hop's most iconic -- New Orleans, Queens, and Yonkers rap legends Lil Wayne, Nas and DMX -- Nas X debunked those rumors and even acknowledged that he understood the source of confusion.

"Everybody's like, 'Oh, it's [mix] of Lil Wayne, Nas and DMX," he said. "And it makes sense though. I even thought about changing my name."

After just recently celebrating his birthday simulataneously while the country trap record topped the Billboard 100 charts, Nas X confessed he actually "didn't do anything" for his birthday, but instead was just enjoying life, while reflecting on what's next to come musically.

While he didn't reveal what he'll experiment with next for his sound, Nas X was able to share some details on collaborations, confirming that he is working on music with fellow young hip-hop stars YBN Cordae, Rico Nasty and Ski Mask the Slump god.

"I feel amazing," he shared. "I'm just happy everything is falling into place. As for what's next for me within the music space, there's some amazing moments. That's all I can say for now. I don't want to say that it's going to be any type of genre that I'm going to stick to. It's going to be great music."

Lil Nas X may be new to rap's radar, but when it comes to fame, it's clear he doesn't want "Old Town Road" this to be his first, or last, rodeo.

Stay tuned for Part 2 of Lil Nas X's interview next week!