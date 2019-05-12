Report: NBA Youngboy Was Shot At In Miami, Two Suspects Arrested

NBA Youngboy was reportedly shot at near a Trump resort in Miami on Sunday afternoon (May 12).

One man has died as a result of the shootout and a 19-year-old woman has been taken to the hospital. Youngboy, born Kentrell DeSean Gaulden, was not reportedly harmed in the incident.

Two men have been arrested and the scene was secured by investigators. Police say the suspects were armed with an AK-47 assault rifle and several handguns. One vehicle on the scene was reportedly riddled with bullet holes.