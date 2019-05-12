Report: NBA Youngboy Was Shot At In Miami, Two Suspects Arrested

One person is reported dead in the incident.

NBA Youngboy was reportedly shot at near a Trump resort in Miami on Sunday afternoon (May 12).

One man has died as a result of the shootout and a 19-year-old woman has been taken to the hospital. Youngboy, born Kentrell DeSean Gaulden, was not reportedly harmed in the incident.

Two men have been arrested and the scene was secured by investigators. Police say the suspects were armed with an AK-47 assault rifle and several handguns. One vehicle on the scene was reportedly riddled with bullet holes.

NBA Youngboy and his bodyguards are believed to be involved in the incident and have been detained by police for questioning. The rapper was due to perform at Rolling Loud tonight.

7 News Miami reports that the shooting occurred at the Alamo Rent A Car along Collins Avenue, across from the Trump International Beach Resort Sunday Afternoon. A “road rage dispute” was reportedly a part of the confrontation and police are believed to be searching for a third suspect.

Eyewitnesses are conflicted surrounding the circumstances of the shooting. Some say the shooting was an attempted drive-by while others maintain it was a result of a road rage incident.

We will share more as this story develops.

Written by Paul Meara

Photo: Erika Goldring/Getty Images

