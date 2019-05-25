Kanye West Shares A Heartbreaking Story Of One Of His Last Memories Of His Late Mother

Kanye West’s love for his mother is legendary, so it’s no surprise her legacy came up for discussion during a new interview the legendary producer/rapper did with David Letterman.

For the next episode of his Netflix show My Next Guest No Introduction, Letterman sat down with ‘Ye and asked him about his mother Donda. It prompted West to give a very touching tale about his mom just weeks before she passed away.

“I remember my mother bought me a bear that was multicolored, and I was very into [Japanese artist] Takashi Murakami at the time of [my] third album, Graduation, so she bought it and said ‘That kinda feels like Murakami,”’ he told Letterman in a preview clip wife Kim Kardashian shared on her Twitter account. “And then I was sorta like ‘I don’t want that, it ain’t no Takashi Murakami bear.’ [Laughter] And then she passed a few weeks after and I did everything I could to find that bear and place that bear on top of all the Takashi Murakami stuff I had in the house.”

Kanye also says he believes the current day would be the best time in Donda’s life because she’d be able to play and bond with his four children. He says though that “she is still here with us” and is “guiding us.”