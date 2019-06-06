YFN Lucci Responds To Reginae "Not Feeling Safe" In Their Relationship

YFN Lucci was the latest guest to stop by BET's Black Coffee, and the rapper opened up about his ongoing relationship with Reginae Carter.

The Wish Me Well artist sat down with hosts Marc Lamont Hill, Gia Peppers and Jameer Pond to discuss everything from his upcoming project 650 Luc, to his very public partnership with Lil Wayne's daughter.

Back in April, the actress opened up about "not feeling safe," in her relationship with Lucci, citing a recent quote from Lauren London that was inspired by her relationship with the late Nipsey Hussle.

Not long after the couple's privvate conversation, Lucci took to his Twitter to tweet out:

"This girl said I don't make her feel safe. U should leave me then because your life is wayyyyy more important than this relationship."

Lucci then went on to explain how he felt when Reginae expressed her concerns for more security in their relationship.

"I didn't even get that. Like, c'mon man. I don't even know what angle she was going at. She tried to make it seem like, it wasn't safe with me. She was saying [it for] another reason, say for instance, in the relationship, I guess. But I'm thinking a whole other way, like, 'How you don't be feeling safe with me?' I be doing all this other sh*t to make sure you good, and you say that?"