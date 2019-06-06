YFN Lucci Responds To Reginae "Not Feeling Safe" In Their Relationship

Fans Will Not Be Happy About This Male R&B Singer Calling Out Beyoncé, SZA And Cardi B
"Stop using that f**king pain to make it OK to say some bullsh** on your record and get nominated for a Grammy..."
YFN Lucci was the latest guest to stop by BET's Black Coffee, and the rapper opened up about his ongoing relationship with Reginae Carter.
The Wish Me Well artist sat down with hosts Marc Lamont Hill, Gia Peppers and Jameer Pond to discuss everything from his upcoming project 650 Luc, to his very public partnership with Lil Wayne's daughter.
Back in April, the actress opened up about "not feeling safe," in her relationship with Lucci, citing a recent quote from Lauren London that was inspired by her relationship with the late Nipsey Hussle.
Not long after the couple's privvate conversation, Lucci took to his Twitter to tweet out:
"This girl said I don't make her feel safe. U should leave me then because your life is wayyyyy more important than this relationship."
Lucci then went on to explain how he felt when Reginae expressed her concerns for more security in their relationship.
"I didn't even get that. Like, c'mon man. I don't even know what angle she was going at. She tried to make it seem like, it wasn't safe with me. She was saying [it for] another reason, say for instance, in the relationship, I guess. But I'm thinking a whole other way, like, 'How you don't be feeling safe with me?' I be doing all this other sh*t to make sure you good, and you say that?"
After Hill explained to Lucci that Reginae was more than likely referring to safety within their relationship, the artist admitted he took his girlfriend's statement more literal than 'Nae intended.
"That's what she said [too], but I tweeted so fast. She was like, 'You didn't even give me a chance to explain,'" Lucci admitted, while also adding that he likes to play around on social media. "My posts is like, funny, petty... I might post on some jokey-joke sh*t. It'll make you mad, but you know I'm being funny... you know I be playing. You know how we play."
Lucci then detailed how social media impacts his relationship with the 20-year-old, while giving an example of how the internet has imposed on the couple's lives.
"I be trying to let her know man, you can't let Instagram and all them people dictate our relationship. They gon' give their opinions, but you don't even know these people. How you just gon' take their word for it?"
"I got girl fans," Lucci continued. "So a girl can write her and say 'That's my man,' and she'll believe it, and then she'll send it to me, and I'll be like, 'Who the hell is this? This a random person.' You just gotta be strong, and talk and work it out."
As far as whether or not Lucci gets along with Reginae's mother, Toya Wright, the artist said that despite Wright voicing her disapproval on some of the rapper's actions, the two get along just fine in real life.
"Our relationship never been bad. [Toya] said that on the show, but every time I see her, it be cool. Like 'Hey, how you doing?' A hug, smile. We be talking. It be regular."
Check out more from YFN Lucci on Black Coffee, discussing his project, 650 Lucci.
Black Coffee airs live every weekday, 10am EST, on BET digitall!
Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images
"Stop using that f**king pain to make it OK to say some bullsh** on your record and get nominated for a Grammy..."
Here are all the artists who posted tributes to the late R&B singer.
COMMENTS