Rihanna Posts Urgent Message About Sudan Massacres

Rihanna is no stranger to using her platform for good.

The Bajan superstar’s latest outreach is to bring awareness to the atrocities currently happening in Sudan.

Via her Instagram Story, RiRi asserted, "They're shooting people's houses, raping women, burning bodies, throwing them in the Nile like vermin, tormenting people, urinating on them, making them drink sewage water, terrorizing the streets, and stopping Muslims from going to eid prayer. There is an Internet blackout! Please share. Raise awareness."