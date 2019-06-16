Tory Lanez Stands Up For Dark-Skinned Black Woman Who Was Dismissed By Music Video Director

Fans Will Not Be Happy About This Male R&B Singer Calling Out Beyoncé, SZA And Cardi B
"Stop using that f**king pain to make it OK to say some bullsh** on your record and get nominated for a Grammy..."
Tory Lanez is serving some valuable game about colorism in the entertainment business.
While on set and recording the visuals for his new single “Good Love” (featuring Nafe Smallz) last week, the Canadian singer defied his video director by bringing back on set a darker-skinned model who was originally in the shot in favor of a lighter-skinned model the director wanted to put in her place.
You can see what went down below in video posted to Tory’s Instagram page. In the caption, he shared his thoughts about racism in the music industry.
“This is an On -Going problem in our community of entertainment that needs to stop,” he wrote. “As a black man , Sometimes I’m going to joke about the black community just like we all do . BUT WHAT IM NOT GOING TO DO IS ALLOW ANY OF THESE DIRECTORS TO DE-VALUE OUR BLACK WOMEN ... countless times I’ve seen directors swap out our women of color for women of lighter complexion, or women with straighter hair ETC . ... IT IS OUR RESPONSIBILITY AS ARTIST TO STAND UP AND NOT LET THIS HAPPEN .. it’s BEEN time to embrace our woman of color #BlackIsBeautiful.”
View this post on Instagram
This is an On -Going problem in our community of entertainment that needs to stop . As a black man , Sometimes I’m going to joke about the black community just like we all do . BUT WHAT IM NOT GOING TO DO IS ALLOW ANY OF THESE DIRECTORS TO DE-VALUE OUR BLACK WOMEN ... countless times I’ve seen directors swap out our women of color for women of lighter complexion, or women with straighter hair ETC . ... IT IS OUR RESPONSIBILITY AS ARTIST TO STAND UP AND NOT LET THIS HAPPEN .. it’s BEEN time to embrace our woman of color #BlackIsBeautiful
The shoot can then be seen continuing with the original model.
Commentors praised Tory Lanez’ latest IG post and its message. “Did you see the how face after you brought her back? The level of empowerment that she felt?! Salute sir!” one person wrote. “Tory thank you as a black woman ive seen it like so many women and it’s so disrespectful especially from our brothers!!!’ Thank you!! Much respect for this,” another person commented.
Applause is in order for Tory Lanez. All Black women are beautiful.
Photo: Joseph Okpako/WireImage
"Stop using that f**king pain to make it OK to say some bullsh** on your record and get nominated for a Grammy..."
Here are all the artists who posted tributes to the late R&B singer.
COMMENTS