Black Caucus Rep. Adriano Espaillat Claims Swedish Embassy Is Refusing To Get Involved With A$AP Rocky’s Case

Earlier today (July 17), a press conference took place during which Black Caucus Rep. Adriano Espaillat and his caucus called for A$AP Rocky to be released from prison in Sweden.

Espaillat also asked for Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to get involved. He says he’s been in touch with the Sweedish Embassy, which he claims is refusing to interfere on the Harlem rapper’s behalf.

Espaillat, who represents Rocky’s home district, believes race was a factor in A$AP’s detention. “Sweden is going to walk out of this with a black eye,” he said during the Wednesday press conference. “They are a country that proposes to the rest of the world that they are a mecca — a haven of democracy and niceties.”