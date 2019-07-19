Stream Dee-1’s New Album ‘God & Girls’

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MARCH 29: Dee-1 attends the 34th annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards at the Orleans Arena on March 29, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Earl Gibson III/Getty Images )

Stream Dee-1’s New Album ‘God & Girls’

The New Orleans native’s newest LP is his first since leaving RCA Records.

Published 10 hours ago

Written by Paul Meara

In his first release since departing RCA Records, Dee-1 is testing independent waters and just dropped his news LP with God & Girls.

The New Orleans rapper’s latest contains 11 tracks and features PJ Morton, Ze11a, Christon Gray, Canon, Jonathan McReynolds and Denisia.

“The two most powerful forces in this world are God and girls,” Dee-1 told BET exclusively. “This world revolves around those two things. So this album explores my relationship with spirituality and purpose, as well as my journeys with love and my respect for women and experiences with them.”

Dee-1’s last album release was 2017’s Slingshot David: The Album. Stream God & Girls below.

Along with the LP drop, Dee-1 is offering God & Girls merch, which you can cop below.

Photo: Earl Gibson III/Getty Images

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN MUSIC

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in music