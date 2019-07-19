Stream Dee-1’s New Album ‘God & Girls’

In his first release since departing RCA Records, Dee-1 is testing independent waters and just dropped his news LP with God & Girls.

The New Orleans rapper’s latest contains 11 tracks and features PJ Morton, Ze11a, Christon Gray, Canon, Jonathan McReynolds and Denisia.

“The two most powerful forces in this world are God and girls,” Dee-1 told BET exclusively. “This world revolves around those two things. So this album explores my relationship with spirituality and purpose, as well as my journeys with love and my respect for women and experiences with them.”

Dee-1’s last album release was 2017’s Slingshot David: The Album. Stream God & Girls below.