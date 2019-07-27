Kendrick Lamar And His High School Sweetheart, Whitney Alford, Welcome A Baby Girl

Whitney Alford and Kendrick Lamar attend the 2016 Key To The City Ceremony With Kendrick Lamar on February 13, 2016, in Compton, California. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images)

This is the couple’s first child together.

Published 9 hours ago

Written by Tweety Elitou

Congratulations are in order for Kendrick Lamar and his makeup artist/esthetician fiancé, Whitney Alford

According to Us Weekly, sources shared the high school sweethearts became the proud parents of a baby girl, on Friday (July 26). 

Known for being extremely private, fans of the “Humble” rapper weren’t even aware the couple was even expecting, so it’s no surprise the new parents have yet to comment on their new addition nor share the baby’s name.

Kendrick Lamar And Fiancé Whitney Alford during the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018 in New York City.
(Photo: Lester Cohen/Getty Images for NARAS)

This is the first child for both Kendrick, 32, and Whitney, 33, who began dating when they were both students at Centennial High School in Compton, California. 

The couple has been engaged since 2015. 

“I wouldn’t even call her my girl,” Kendrick told Billboard in January 2015 about his relationship. “That’s my best friend. I don’t even like the term that society has put in the world as far as being a companion — she’s somebody I can tell my fears to.” 

Later that year, Kendrick confirmed his engagement to Whitney during a Power 105.1’s The Breakfast Club show interview confessing, "I'm loyal to the soil."

Congrats to the happy couple and their new addition.

(Photo: Johnny Nunez/Getty Images)

