Kendrick Lamar And His High School Sweetheart, Whitney Alford, Welcome A Baby Girl

Known for being extremely private, fans of the “Humble” rapper weren’t even aware the couple was even expecting, so it’s no surprise the new parents have yet to comment on their new addition nor share the baby’s name.

According to Us Weekly , sources shared the high school sweethearts became the proud parents of a baby girl, on Friday (July 26).

Congratulations are in order for Kendrick Lamar and his makeup artist/esthetician fiancé, Whitney Alford .

This is the first child for both Kendrick, 32, and Whitney, 33, who began dating when they were both students at Centennial High School in Compton, California.

The couple has been engaged since 2015.

“I wouldn’t even call her my girl,” Kendrick told Billboard in January 2015 about his relationship. “That’s my best friend. I don’t even like the term that society has put in the world as far as being a companion — she’s somebody I can tell my fears to.”

Later that year, Kendrick confirmed his engagement to Whitney during a Power 105.1’s The Breakfast Club show interview confessing, "I'm loyal to the soil."

Congrats to the happy couple and their new addition.