Megan Thee Stallion’s Comment On Female Rap Rivalries Deserves A Round Of Applause

"They're two different people, two different rappers. It's not even the same," Megan Thee Stallion said when asked about collaborating with the Bronx rap star after already linking up on the track with the Barbie. Thee Hot Girl also acknowledged Nicki as a “big sister.”

As Hot Girl in charge Megan Thee Stallion clarified previously, “Hot Girl Summer” is about creating peace amongst women— not division. The Houston rapper recently backed that sentiment up in conversation with E!’s Daily Pop about her new “Hot Girl Summer” collaboration with Nicki Mina j and possible feature endeavors with Cardi B .

Last Friday, Megan Thee Stallion released an official “Hot Girl Summer” anthem featuring Nicki Minaj and Ty Dolla $ign . The single already has over 1.29 million streams, earning a high-ranking spot at #2 on US Spotify.

The question spurred from the rather public tension between Cardi and Nicki that boiled over in 2018. Unfortunately, their polarized fan bases— Cardi’s devoted Bardi Gang and Nicki’s loyal army of Barbz— haven’t been the same since either, erupting in internet spats in just about every corner of the internet wherever one or the other’s name is mentioned. Megan, however, hasn’t fed into the drama. Instead, she’s steering her newfound career success into female rap unity one “boat” at a time. Publicly embracing women of both hip-hop and R&B, the 24-year-old has bumped elbows (and D’usse bottles) with Kamaiyah, Ari Lennox, Lizzo, Summer Walker, Kehlani, and more.

The Fever artist also refuses to pick a side as some might have expected her to. "I feel like we need to stop trying to compare them... I love both of them, so I would definitely like to collaborate with Cardi, too."

Thus, in the words of our “Hot Girl Summer” leader, “Positive vibes ONLY.”