Solange and Alan Ferguson

Solange Responds To Rumors That A ‘White Man’ Led To The End Of Her Marriage

Some are suggesting she cheated on her husband of 5 years.

Published 9 hours ago

Written by Tweety Elitou

Solange Knowles never revealed the reason behind her separation from her husband of 5-years, Alan Ferguson, and now social media trolls are revving up the rumor mill speculating infidelity played a part in the couple’s split.

(Photo: Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images)

On Friday (Nov. 1), the “Cranes in the Sky” singer announced, on Instagram, that she and Ferguson decided to part ways earlier this year. 

“11 years ago I met a phenomenal man who changed every existence of my life,” Solange wrote in a lengthy Instagram post detailing her two-year physical and spiritual transition.

She continued, “Early this year we separated and parted ways, (and tho it ain’t nan no body business). I find it necessary to protect the sacredness of my personal truth and to live in it fully just as I have before and will continue to do.”

the past 2 years have brought me more physical and spiritual transition and evolution than ever before my body left me with no choice but to listen and be still within that stillness i begin my journey in confronting my worst enemy, fear. ive lived my best and worst moments in front of the lens and gaze of the world since i was a teenager. ive always tried to live in my truth no matter how ugly or full of love it is. ive also tried to carve out the space to protect my heart, and my life as it unfolds, evolves, and changes. 11 years ago i met a phenomenal man who changed every existence of my life. early this year we separated and parted ways, (and tho it ain’t nan no body business 😭) i find it necessary to protect the sacredness of my personal truth and to live in it fully just as I have before and will continue to do. it is unfair to not have power of your own story as you shape and mold and rewrite it yourself. a nigga ain’t perfect, but im leaning into the fear of the unknown and all the glory and power i know exist within god and the universes grace. may all of your transitions no matter how big or small, be kind to you and filled with incredible love and light!

While her admittance to growth was well received by her fans, some are suggesting she engaged in extramarital activity with her former co-manager, John Bogaard.

According to Baller Alert, one Twitter user wrote: “Solange really spits all that pro-black sh*t just to cheat on her black husband with a white man.”

Quick to Solange’s defense, a fan retorted, “I know damn well Solange ain’t with no white man.”

“They searched Solange with white man on google and ran with lies. When I tell you people are sad lmao,” another posted on Twitter.

Putting the rumors to rest, Solange took to her Instagram stories, with the photo that led to speculation, writing, “Yo [thank you] @onvaction for bein[g] the best co-manager for 5 years. Sorry the internetsss are so unkind n b lying.”

She concluded, “Go back to enjoying ya vacation.”

A source close to Solange’s team reportedly backed up the singer’s story. 

“There was never any cheating. Her and Alan separated earlier this year,” the source reportedly told Baller Alert.

The source added, “Solange and John Bogaard worked together for many years, with him as her co-manager. There was never anything between these two individuals outside of a working relationship.”

NEW ORLEANS, LA - NOVEMBER 16: Musician Solange Knowles (wearing a pre-ceremony ensemble by Stephane Rolland) and her fiance, music video director Alan Ferguson, ride bicycles on the streets of the French Quarter en route to their wedding ceremony at the Marigny Opera House on November 16, 2014 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Josh Brasted/WireImage)
(Photo: Josh Brasted/WireImage)

In 2014, Solange and her ex-spouse, who are separated by a 23-year age difference, happily tied the knot with fabulous nuptials in Louisiana. 

(Photo: Anthony Harvey/Getty Images)

