Solange Responds To Rumors That A ‘White Man’ Led To The End Of Her Marriage

Solange Knowles never revealed the reason behind her separation from her husband of 5-years, Alan Ferguson , and now social media trolls are revving up the rumor mill speculating infidelity played a part in the couple’s split.

On Friday (Nov. 1), the “Cranes in the Sky” singer announced, on Instagram, that she and Ferguson decided to part ways earlier this year.

RELATED | Solange Announces That She Has Separated From Her Husband

“11 years ago I met a phenomenal man who changed every existence of my life,” Solange wrote in a lengthy Instagram post detailing her two-year physical and spiritual transition.

She continued, “Early this year we separated and parted ways, (and tho it ain’t nan no body business). I find it necessary to protect the sacredness of my personal truth and to live in it fully just as I have before and will continue to do.”